AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

