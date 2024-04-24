Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 6.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 1,032,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,444,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

