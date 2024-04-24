Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $35.00

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE ENR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

