Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.21) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,822 ($22.50) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($21.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,895.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,871.48. The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,714.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

