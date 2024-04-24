ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $873.30 and last traded at $867.12. 324,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,241,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $957.00 and its 200-day moving average is $800.90. The company has a market capitalization of $355.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

