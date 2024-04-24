AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AudioEye alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.