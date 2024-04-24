Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

