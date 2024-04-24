Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 76,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 197,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

