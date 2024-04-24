Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
LON BAKK opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.50).
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.