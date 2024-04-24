Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.50).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

