Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

