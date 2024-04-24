Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $242.96 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.72 or 0.04922859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00058616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003902 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,201,322 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,821,322 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.