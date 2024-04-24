California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Workday worth $101,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Up 1.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $256.82 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

