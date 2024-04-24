Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx CC$8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.05. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-5.940 EPS.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of CNI stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.74. 1,459,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
