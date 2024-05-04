LSV Asset Management Has $114.83 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of Albertsons Companies worth $114,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,424 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 1,421,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,177. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

