Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

CG opened at C$8.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.53. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.82.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

