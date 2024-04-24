Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.30-23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.52.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

CHE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $617.95. 66,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,304. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.47.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.