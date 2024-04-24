Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $540,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 2,905,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

