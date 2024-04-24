Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.98. 202,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.99.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

