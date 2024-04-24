Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.9822581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

