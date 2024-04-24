CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,224. The stock has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

