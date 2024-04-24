Contrasting Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 4 2 0 2.00 Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -28.33% -10.18% -0.74% Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53%

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.96 billion 0.12 -$837.80 million ($3.92) -0.42 Kanzhun $838.33 million 8.52 $154.82 million $0.33 57.67

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Kanzhun beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

