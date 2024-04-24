Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.32. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

