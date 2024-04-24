Debbie Whittingham Acquires 21 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Debbie Whittingham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($189.87).

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 741.50 ($9.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £916.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 763.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.17. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

