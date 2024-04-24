National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aura Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$753.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.38. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

