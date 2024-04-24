DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,914,081 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $46,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Up 1.9 %

DXCM opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.