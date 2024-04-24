Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

