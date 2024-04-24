Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $864.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

