GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.44.

GE Vernova Stock Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

GEV stock opened at $147.82 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

