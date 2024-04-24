Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Materialise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Materialise

Materialise Stock Up 1.0 %

MTLS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materialise has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 128,350 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.