Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Lowered to $108.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE GL traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 2,692,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,768. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

