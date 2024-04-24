Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 66,225 shares.The stock last traded at $36.28 and had previously closed at $36.02.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $963.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $221,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

