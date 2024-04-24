JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 4.2% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 5,297,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,557,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.