US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 125,318 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Duolingo Speaks the Language of Growth for Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- United Parcel Service Is Setting Up for Another Fall
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.