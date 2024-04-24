US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 125,318 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.