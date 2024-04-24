Head to Head Comparison: Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 6.98 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.79 $20.58 million $2.64 10.26

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 30.19% 30.60% 27.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixie Dust Technologies and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

