Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 4.24% 16.60% 6.21% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Verint Systems and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems presently has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.08 $38.61 million $0.29 104.66 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Triple P on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

