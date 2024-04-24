Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.90. 2,208,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,467. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

