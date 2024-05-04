Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.