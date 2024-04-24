South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 495,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CPG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 3,736,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.