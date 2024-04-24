ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.06. 2,654,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,007,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

