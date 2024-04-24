Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.