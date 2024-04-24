Indivior (INDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Indivior to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Indivior has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, analysts expect Indivior to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Indivior Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of INDV stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
