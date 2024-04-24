Indivior (INDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Indivior to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Indivior has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, analysts expect Indivior to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INDV stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Indivior

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.