Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE MHK opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

