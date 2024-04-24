Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,580,191 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580,191 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $38,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 240.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 136,269 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 281,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.