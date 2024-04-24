Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

