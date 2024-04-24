Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,319,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.19.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

