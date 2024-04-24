Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 2.2 %

LDOS opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.