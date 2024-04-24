Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 351 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $255.96 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.65.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

