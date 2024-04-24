Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Matador Resources stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

