NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NS

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NS opened at $22.71 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 351,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.