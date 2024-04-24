OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 469 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $103,084,000 after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.18. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

